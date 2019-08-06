City presents new offer to transit union

The City of Winnipeg has made another contract offer to the union representing Winnipeg Transit workers in the hopes of ending a seven-month-old labour dispute.

The city and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505, which represents about 1,400 transit drivers, mechanics and other workers, have been without a contract since Jan. 12.

The union has rejected three city contract offers. The city made the union a fourth offer on Aug. 2, Winnipeg chief corporate services officer Michael Jack said in a statement on Tuesday.

That offer included four annual wage hikes of two per cent, Jack said. Two days of mediation yielded no results, he added.

"The parties are no closer to reaching a tentative agreement," Jack said in his statement. "We feel that a strike will be initiated by the ATU during the fall schedule when it will be most disruptive to passengers and residents."

The union received a mandate to strike in April but has repeatedly stated it has no intention of walking off the job. It says the city continues to ignore its concerns.

"The city incorrectly points to wages as the outstanding issue, while the ATU has continually raised working conditions including more reliable schedules, passenger education campaigns and improved customer service," ATU 1505 president Aleem Chaudhary said in a statement.

He said the union will hold a rally opposite city hall on Wednesday morning.

The city also has not ruled out the possibility of locking out transit workers.