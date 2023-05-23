Man stabbed by 2-3 unknown people on Winnipeg Transit bus, police say

A man was stabbed by two or three people he didn't know while on board a Winnipeg Transit bus on Friday, police say.

Officers were called to the bus that parked in the area of Sargent Avenue and Balmoral Street in the inner city at about 5:15 p.m., police said in a news release on Tuesday.

The man was found with serious injuries and given emergency medical care before being rushed to hospital in unstable condition. He was later upgraded to stable condition.

Police say the man became involved in an altercation with the unknown people when he was stabbed.

At that point, the bus pulled over, police were called and the suspects ran away.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

