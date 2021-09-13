Woman stabbed on Winnipeg transit bus, rushed to hospital in critical condition
A woman was taken to hospital in critical condition after being stabbed on a transit bus in downtown Winnipeg Sunday afternoon.
No arrests made yet but major crimes unit investigating, police inspector says
Police were called to Portage Avenue and Fort Street around 3:30 p.m. The area was taped off by investigators for hours and into the night.
No information was given about the woman's age and no arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing.
The major crimes unit is investigating.
