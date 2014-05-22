Video takes you on a ride down next leg of Winnipeg's Southwest Transitway
The next leg of Winnipeg's Southwest Transitway doesn't open until April — but a video presented to a city committee Tuesday gives viewers a virtual ride.
2nd phase of rapid transit route, from Pembina and Jubilee to U of M, set to open in April
The next leg of Winnipeg's Southwest Transitway doesn't open until April — but a video presented to a city committee Tuesday gives viewers a virtual ride.
The video was presented by Scott Payne, manager of Winnipeg Transit's asset management office, to the city's infrastructure and public works committee, following a report on the status of the second phase of the transitway project.
The rapid transit route's first leg, completed in 2012, runs from Queen Elizabeth Way and Stradbrook Avenue to Pembina Highway and Jubilee Avenue.
The second leg, opening in April, will take passengers from Pembina and Jubilee to the University of Manitoba.
Watch the video above to hear Scott Payne's description of the route and see what it will look like.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.