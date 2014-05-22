Video takes you on a ride down next leg of Winnipeg's Southwest Transitway

The next leg of Winnipeg's Southwest Transitway doesn't open until April — but a video presented to a city committee Tuesday gives viewers a virtual ride.

The video was presented by Scott Payne, manager of Winnipeg Transit's asset management office, to the city's infrastructure and public works committee, following a report on the status of the second phase of the transitway project.

The rapid transit route's first leg, completed in 2012, runs from Queen Elizabeth Way and Stradbrook Avenue to Pembina Highway and Jubilee Avenue.

The second leg, opening in April, will take passengers from Pembina and Jubilee to the University of Manitoba.

Watch the video above to hear Scott Payne's description of the route and see what it will look like.