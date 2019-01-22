Plan to speed up installation of transit-safety shields comes before EPC
Transit suggested 3-year timeframe; Public works committee cut that in half
A plan to speed up the installation of safety shields on Winnipeg buses comes before Mayor Brian Bowman's inner circle Tuesday morning.
Council's executive policy committee will consider a plan to spend $3.15 million installing shields on all 630 Winnipeg Transit buses.
Earlier this month, council's public works committee voted to amend the plan to require the work be completed in 18 months. Winnipeg Transit officials suggested a three-year timeframe.
- Winnipeg Transit recommends safety shields on city buses, at cost of $3.15M
- Winnipeg to explore giving transit supervisors the power to detain passengers
Couns. Jeff Browaty ((North Kildonan), Devi Sharma (Old Kildonan) and Vivian Santos (Point Douglas) voted to install the shields more quickly, even if that incurs more labour costs for the city.
Browaty noted transit drivers have been eager to see safety improvements since the killing of Irvine Jubal Fraser on the job in 2017.
Committee chair Matt Allard (St. Boniface) voted against the new timeframe, arguing the decision should be determined by the budget process, which is led by Bowman and council finance chair Scott Gillingham (St. James).
Bowman has declined to say how he will vote on Tuesday.
All city councillors have been invited to a closed-door seminar about transit safety on Jan. 30.
Council will make a final vote on the shields on Jan. 31.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.