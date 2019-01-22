Plan to speed up installation of transit-safety shields comes before EPC

A plan to speed up the installation of safety shields on Winnipeg buses comes before Mayor Brian Bowman's inner circle Tuesday morning.

Council's executive policy committee will consider a plan to spend $3.15 million installing shields on all 630 Winnipeg Transit buses.

Earlier this month, council's public works committee voted to amend the plan to require the work be completed in 18 months. Winnipeg Transit officials suggested a three-year timeframe.

Couns. Jeff Browaty ((North Kildonan), Devi Sharma (Old Kildonan) and Vivian Santos (Point Douglas) voted to install the shields more quickly, even if that incurs more labour costs for the city.

Browaty noted transit drivers have been eager to see safety improvements since the killing of Irvine Jubal Fraser on the job in 2017.

Committee chair Matt Allard (St. Boniface) voted against the new timeframe, arguing the decision should be determined by the budget process, which is led by Bowman and council finance chair Scott Gillingham (St. James).

Bowman has declined to say how he will vote on Tuesday.

All city councillors have been invited to a closed-door seminar about transit safety on Jan. 30.

Council will make a final vote on the shields on Jan. 31.