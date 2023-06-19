Woman inappropriately touched on Winnipeg bus: police

Winnipeg police are looking for a man in his 40s after a woman was touched inappropriately while riding a transit bus Saturday morning in the St. Vital area.

The woman was riding the bus around 11:15 a.m. when a man she didn't know sat beside her and touched her lower body in an inappropriate, sexual manner, without her consent, a news release from the Winnipeg Police Service says.

The man followed the woman off the bus, but headed off in an unknown direction, the news release says.

The woman wasn't injured in the incident.

The man is described as being in his 40s, with short grey hair and an average build.

The sex crimes unit of the Winnipeg Police Service is investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).