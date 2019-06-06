Winnipeg Transit riders will start to see more and more veneers of hard plastic separating them from the bus operators who greet them as they step aboard.

The city is starting to install safety shields on Winnipeg Transit buses this week. The plan is to install the protective barriers on the fleet of 630 over the next year at an estimated cost of just over $3 million.

The city is expected to unveil the initiative this morning at 10 a.m.

Bus driver safety has been at the forefront of discussions between the city and the union representing transit workers since 2017, when driver Jubal Fraser was stabbed to death.

"We fought for the last couple years to get these shields installed," said Aleem Chaudhary, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505. "Thank God we got them."

The call from the union for the shields encountered some opposition, but with buy-in from some city councillors and the persistence of the union, it's now become a reality, Chaudhary said.

The fleet-wide installation follows a city pilot project that started in fall 2017, when two kinds of shields were installed for testing on six buses for half a year.

Shields already exist on public transportation in a variety of Canadian cities, including several cities in Ontario and in B.C.

Edmonton is currently in the middle of its own shield installation project, expected to cost just under $7 million.

Chaudhary said he's happy the city is making driver safety a priority. He expects the measures will provide peace of mind to operators and reduce costs associated with operators taking time off after violent altercations.

ATU 1505 president Aleem Chaudhary says the installation rollout is the result of union members pushing for change in recent years. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

"It's a win-win situation," he said. "For our members, it's a big victory, because they're protected and they'll feel safer."

Chaudhary hopes other cities mulling similar safety measures can soon look to Winnipeg for lessons on how to reduce violent acts toward drivers.

Meanwhile, the prospect of a transit worker strike continues to loom.

The union, which represents about 1,400 transit employees, including drivers, remains in the midst of a contract dispute with the city.

Transit employees voted overwhelmingly to reject the most recent contract deal, which the city said was a final offer. Employees represented by the union have been without a collective bargaining agreement since January.

Chaudhary said the city recently approached the province to appoint a conciliator to help ink a deal.

