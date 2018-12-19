Winnipeg Transit Plus replaces Handi-Transit in 2019

More inclusive language is coming to Winnipeg's Handi-Transit service, which will now be called Winnipeg Transit Plus.

The rebranding comes after the service asked for feedback from stakeholders beginning in 2017.

Changes coming in 2019 also include a new scheduling system that will provide "more transparent service," the city said in a release Wednesday.

An new scheduling service called RouteMatch will include an online app, call-out notifications, and a web portal where users can schedule their own trips. In early 2019, as the app is rolled out, information sessions will be available for users.

"I'm pleased we're moving forward with these important improvements to Handi-Transit service" said Coun. Matt Allard (St. Boniface) in a release.

"Handi-Transit's new name, Winnipeg Transit Plus, more accurately reflects the city's fundamental commitment to equality and providing inclusive customer service."

The new logo for Winnipeg Transit Plus, which launches early in the new year. (Submitted by City of Winnipeg)

The Handi-Transit name was adopted in 1977. According to the city, the changes were spurred by advances in understanding of disability issues and inclusive language, as well as the new provincial Accessibility for Manitobans Act.