Residential development linked to Winnipeg Transit infrastructure sparks community pushback

A planned apartment complex in Waverley Heights has drawn objections from nearby residents who say it's too big for the area and accuse the city of doing a poor job of communication about the project.

The infill development, slated for an empty corner lot at the intersection of Gull Lake Road and Markham Road, has attracted formal opposition as it works through committees at Winnipeg's city hall.

"One of the biggest concerns is how big this development is," said Audrey VanderSpek, pointing at parts of the empty lot.

"[The developers] originally proposed 10 storeys. It's been reduced to eight storeys now in that corner, and four storeys over here. Nothing around here is over two storeys."

The site is directly adjacent to a stop on the Southwest Rapid Transit Corridor and Winnipeg Transit's Markham Road station.

Audrey VanderSpek says the scale of the eight-storey building is not consistent with the rest of the neighbourhood and will add traffic and hurt property values for nearby homes. (Sean Kavanagh/CBC )

The residents argue the proposal doesn't live up to policies that support moderate- to low-density changes in low-density neighbourhoods.

"This is not complimentary to the existing scale," VanderSpek said Wednesday as a dozen of her neighbours stood by in support at the lot.

The residents say the project is too tall, doesn't have enough parking, will create traffic issues for the area and will be built too close to the sidewalks.

They want more details about the timing and conditions of the sale of the lot to the developers. The city owned the property before it was sold to the developers in April for $2.94 million.

The proposals for the eight-storey, 144-unit condo/apartment complex and 88-unit, four-storey townhouse have gone through three levels of approval at city hall — the Assiniboia community committee; the property, planning and development committee; and the executive policy committee.

City of Winnipeg planning staff recommend approval of the apartment/townhouse project because it meets guidelines for transit-oriented development. (Submission to city of Winnipeg Richard + Wintrup Planning and Development)

City officials did set some conditions for the developer — they've ordered a traffic study to be completed — and the maximum height of the project was scaled back from 110 to 86 feet. The buildings' footprints were also scaled back somewhat.

All three committees approved the development on the recommendation of city staff, but the residents want the plan referred back to community committee for a complete review of the project.

Investment designed to spur growth around transit stations

Transit-oriented development (TOD) is one of the driving factors behind the decision to rezone the property and allow variances for its scale.

The principal of TOD is baked into Our Winnipeg and Complete Communities — two broad planning overlays the city has developed.

TODs are intended to create density in proximity to transit infrastructure and help the city meet climate-change goals as well as increase revenue through property taxes.

The area councillor — Waverely West's Janice Lukes — says she "completely understands the residents' perspective," but says the guidelines for this type of infill development are very clearly laid out and were followed as it made its way through the process at city hall.

"Every policy that council has approved, virtually, seems to support this sort of development. If I come in and make a recommendation of four storeys, the next committee may say, no, 10 stories. The report supports it. The policy supports it. We put $600 million into rapid transit corridor," Lukes said.

VanderSpek says the residents around the rapid transit station in her neighbourhood don't see the benefits of TOD actually driving down the number of vehicles being used. She says she takes rapid transit to work downtown, but gets home and still needs vehicles to run kids to hockey, their friends' homes and other activities.

"Nobody that I've talked to in this neighbourhood has gotten rid of their vehicle because rapid transit is here. I'll take the rapid transit to work during the day, but I still need my vehicle at night (and a) vehicle to get around because rapid transit doesn't go everywhere," she said.

The development plans will go before a meeting of city council next week.

The residents say they will appeal all the variances city planners have recommended and councillors have approved so far for the project.