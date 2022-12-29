Free Winnipeg Transit service available on New Year's Eve

Winnipeg Transit will once again be waiving fares on New Year's Eve for all regular and transit plus services beginning at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, a news release from the city says.

The offer will continue past midnight, until end of service. The last buses leave downtown around 1:35 a.m., the news release says.

The program is sponsored by Manitoba Public Insurance.

People can check the routes and schedules on the Winnipeg Transit app, website or by calling 311.

Operation Red Nose — also sponsored by MPI — will also be available on New Year's Eve in Winnipeg, surrounding areas and eight other municipalities across the province.

The holiday ride service, which restarted Nov. 25 for the first time since 2019, picks people up and drives them home in their own vehicles in an effort to prevent drunk driving.

Rides are free, but drivers do accept donations, which will go directly to the Manta Swim Club.

Winnipeg's Operation Red Nose will provide service to communities that are within a 10-kilometre radius of the Perimeter Highway.

The service will also operate in Brandon, Flin Flon, The Pas, Thompson, Shilo, Portage la Prairie, Steinbach and St. Malo.

Rides can be booked on their website or by calling 204-947-6673.