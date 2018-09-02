Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg Transit looking to replace 28 buses

Winnipeg Transit looking to replace 28 buses

You may see some newer, shinier buses on Winnipeg’s streets in the coming months.

Fleet replacement necessary to alleviate high passenger loads, report says

CBC News ·
Winnipeg Transit wants to replace 28 of its buses, according to a report submitted to the public works committee. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

You may see some newer, shinier buses on Winnipeg's streets in the coming months.

A report to city council's public works committee says Winnipeg Transit wants to replace 28 of its buses.

The fleet replacement is necessary to alleviate high passenger loads on several routes, reduce instances of customers being passed up by full buses, and prepare for the opening of Stage 2 of the Southwest Transitway, the report says.

The new buses would be about six metres longer than those they're replacing, to allow for more passengers. 

Winnipeg Transit is asking the committee to approve the extension of a contract with New Flyer Industries Canada ULC to supply the new buses, to the tune of $23,617,076.

The funds would be allocated out of money set aside in 2016 for transit upgrades.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us