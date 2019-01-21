Trial begins for man accused of killing Winnipeg Transit driver Irvine 'Jubal' Fraser

The killing of bus driver Irvine "Jubal" Fraser nearly two years ago shocked the city and sparked demands for widespread changes to improve security on Winnipeg Transit.

On Monday, the trial begins for the man charged with murdering the driver just as he was finishing his nightly route.

Fraser, 58, pulled up to the last stop of his shift around 2 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2017. One passenger refused to get off the bus and a fight ensued, police said, which ended when the other man stabbed Fraser.

Police arrested Brian Kyle Thomas, 22, and charged him with second-degree murder, as well as possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a probation order.

Thomas's jury trial is expected to last 12 days and will be presided over by Court of Queen's Bench Justice Glenn Joyal. On Monday, lawyers for the Crown and defence will make their opening statements and begin presenting evidence.

Calls for improved security

Fraser was alone at the time of the attack, parts of which were captured on security camera video. In the aftermath, transit drivers came forward with reports of violence they regularly experience on the job.

After Fraser's death, leaders with the Amalgamated Transit Union called for changes to bus routes, which they argued should end in more central locations rather than far-flung areas where there are few people around late at night.

The city announced a package of safety improvements that included the testing of driver safety shields and the hiring of additional supervisors who serve as transit security personnel. However, those safety shields have yet to be installed permanently.

A pilot project for the shields began in 2017 and ended Aug. 31, 2018.

Earlier this month, Winnipeg Transit recommended the shields be installed, at a cost of $3.15 million.