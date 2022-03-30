Winnipeg Transit debuts first official mobile app

Winnipeg Transit has launched its first official mobile app, the City of Winnipeg announced in a news release Wednesday.

The app is now available on the App Store and on Google Play under the name Winnipeg Transit, and can also be used through an internet browser to help riders look up bus schedules and plan trips using the Navigo tool,

Users of the app will be able to save their trip settings, including their favourite stops and routes, according to the release.

The new app also includes transit schedule information in both English and French.

Coun. Matt Allard says the Winnipeg Transit app will benefit French-speaking new Canadians. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Having passenger information in both languages will particularly benefit French-Speaking new Canadians, Councillor Matt Allard, chairperson of the standing policy committee on infrastructure renewal and public works, said in the release.

The trip planner includes all of the functions Navigo currently does, such as planning immediate or future trips, but with a new look. While all information passengers need will be available on the new app, the format will change in some cases, the release said.

The app includes a feature called "On the Go," which will allow users to follow routes they are currently riding on and receive notification when they reach their destinations. Users will also be able to use a feature called "Explore Routes," where they can search the names of streets or search the map to see nearby routes.

iPhone and iPad users of the new app will be prompted to download the TestFlight app to gain access, while on Google Play the app will be labeled as early access.

Winnipeg Transit invites app users to give their feedback of the app by the end of May. The feedback will help improve the app's functionality, and can be sent directly through the app or by email.

Winnipeg Transit will gather feedback on the app for two months before the application replaces official schedule information tools currently available for desktop and mobile browsers, such as BUSguide and other tools on Winnipeg Transit's website.

Schedule information will continue to be made available to developers of third-party mobile phone applications, the City said.