Charges laid after man stabbed on Winnipeg Transit bus by attacker shouting racial slurs

Police have a man in custody after a stabbing on a Winnipeg Transit bus early Sunday.

The victim was one of two men who stepped in to intervene after a man armed with a knife began yelling racial slurs at a man who was also on the bus, according to police.

Police say the suspect had previously used the knife to rob another man of his cell phone and wallet while he waited for a bus near Graham Avenue and Edmonton Street around midnight.

The suspect then got on a bus near Graham Avenue and Donald Street 10 minutes later.

That's when when police say he started yelling racial slurs at a black passenger, threatening to stab him.

The suspect disguised his face and tried to follow the man as he got off the bus.

Two other men on the bus then stepped in to stop the suspect from getting off the bus. In the struggle, one of the Good Samaritans was stabbed in the lower body, say police.

Officers were able to arrest the suspect a short time later.

A 23-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with robbery, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

