Winnipeg Transit passengers disarm suspect, throw machete off bus after attack: police

A man who was attacked by a machete on a Winnipeg Transit bus Tuesday disarmed the man who attacked him with the help of another passenger, police say.

Officers were called to a fight involving several people, one of whom had the weapon, on a bus in the area of St. Anne's Road and Niakwa Road at about 8 p.m., according to a news release on Thursday.

Police said an 18-year-old and another person were causing a disturbance on the bus when another passenger intervened.

At that point one of the suspects assaulted a 34-year-old man, and the two people started fighting. Then the other suspect hit the man in the upper body with a machete.

With the help of another passenger, the injured man managed to disarm the person with the machete and they threw the weapon off the bus.

The suspect took off before police arrived.

The injured passenger was treated by paramedics and medically cleared, while police tracked down one of the suspects on Alpine Avenue.

They arrested him and found a machete in a sheath in his possession.

The 18-year-old Winnipeg man is facing assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon charges, and was released from custody on conditions, which is mandated by the Criminal Code.

The other suspect is at large.

