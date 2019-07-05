Low-income bus pass gets go-ahead from Winnipeg city council
Gradual decreases will see cost for passes cut in half by 2022
Winnipeg's city council approved a plan Thursday that will see the cost of transit passes for low–income earners drop gradually over the next three years, bringing the price for those who qualify to half the regular rate by 2022.
Councillors voted 15 to 1 in favour of the program, with North Kildonan representative Jeff Browaty being the single nay.
Anti-poverty advocate Al Wiebe was one of several people who spoke to council in favour of the plan. Wiebe said he has had to make a choice in the past between buying food or paying for transportation to get to a job.
"I have had to turn down jobs because I could not afford transportation costs to get to the job and back.… If I did, we wouldn't be eating," Wiebe told councillors.
Currently, a full-fare monthly bus pass for an adult costs $100.10.
Several people told city council that even a 50 per cent reduction in a bus pass wasn't enough for those on the lowest incomes.
The first phase of the reduction will start in May 2020, and will mean a 30 per cent discount on a full-fare monthly adult pass. The discount will increase by 10 per cent each year after that for the next two years.
Based on current fees, the low–income monthly pass would be priced at $70.07 in year one, $60.06 in year two and $50.05 per month when the program is fully implemented.
EIA recipients, newcomers will be eligible
Eligibility will be limited to adults aged 18-64, as seniors already receive a 50 per cent discount and youth riders currently get a 30 per cent reduction for a pass.
To qualify for the pass an applicant must be in a household with an income level below the Statistics Canada low-income cut-off, enrolled in Manitoba's EIA program, or be a refugee or newcomer to Canada who has been in the country less than one year.
Browaty, who voted against the plan, called it "well-intentioned," but believes it isn't the best use of scarce funds. He also expressed concerns it signals the city is taking on the responsibilities of other levels of government.
"Most social programs like this, for high–need individuals and low-income folks, is the responsibility of the province of Manitoba," Browaty said at council.
The move comes with a significant cost to the city's coffers.
The loss in fares for Winnipeg Transit is projected to rise to more than $7.3 million by 2024, based on the assumption that 78,000 low-income passes will be sold.
The city hopes to recoup some of those losses by selling more passes at the discounted rate.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.