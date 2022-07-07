Winnipeg Transit rolls forward on electric buses with $509M in funding to modernize system

Winnipeg Transit is getting more than half a billion dollars from three levels of government to modernize its bus system and reduce its carbon footprint.

"This is a really big deal. Today's funding announcement is the foundation for Winnipeg Transit to completely overhaul the transit route network to create a rider-focused experience," Mayor Brian Bowman said at a Thursday morning funding announcement, along with provincial and federal officals.

"As we grow to a million people, how we move and connect will be critical to maintaining a sustainable community."

The money — a total of about $509 million — will be used to add 100 new electric buses and 135 diesel buses to Transit's fleet (accounting for about $277 million of the funding) and to replace the 70-year-old North End transit garage with an energy-efficient facility (roughly $180 million).

There will also be money to replace radio equipment with new technology, design downtown rapid transit corridors and improve wheelchair accessibility.

Those are all items the city has previously said it wanted as part of its transit master plan — a decades-long vision for improving service in the city.

"After years of idling, we're shifting to drive and finally moving Winnipeg Transit forward in a transformative way," Bowman said.

"We all know that Winnipeg Transit has needed an upgrade for generations. Implementing the Winnipeg Transit master plan will transform a transit system designed for our grandparents to one for our children and our grandchildren."

The funding announced Thursday will benefit Manitoba's economy as well as the environment, Stefanson said. (Ian Froese/CBC)

Premier Heather Stefanson said the new funding is "not only good for the environment, it's good for our economy," noting Winnipeg is home to one of Canada's leading bus manufacturers, New Flyer Industries.

However, Bowman was quick to point out that all projects will go through a request for proposal process, and there is no guarantee which company will be awarded the contracts to build the new buses.

"I'm not going to plug one company in particular — that it does great work [and] is headquartered here," he said.

"There is a procurement process that will have to be followed in due course, but obviously we want to see as many jobs being created and sustained here in Winnipeg."

Funding flows after city, province reach deal

The federal government is putting in more than $203 million toward the transit plans, while the province is adding nearly $170 million and the City of Winnipeg is contributing close to $136 million.

The biggest chunk of cash is coming through the federal government's Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, a program that provides money for long-term infrastructure investments through agreements between Ottawa and the provinces.

Manitoba signed on to that deal in 2018, but the city had to wait for money it wanted for projects due to demands from the Progressive Conservative government. Since federal money can't flow directly to a municipality, the province had to agree to Winnipeg's application for cash.

Then premier Brian Pallister wanted the city to explore using a public-private partnership on at least one infrastructure project that was set to receive money — upgrades to Winnipeg's North End Sewage Treatment Plant. The city balked at that idea.

Shortly after Stefanson succeeded Pallister late last year, those conditions were dropped. She and Bowman then announced the funding for transit would be formally requested.

"As soon as I took office I made it clear that our government is keen to collaborate with all levels of government and advance key infrastructure projects that will improve the quality of life, create jobs and build a cleaner, greener Manitoba," Stefanson said Thursday at the funding announcement, made at the Seel Station stop on Winnipeg's Southwest Transitway.

"Today's announcement is an example of what we can accomplish when we work together."

Stefanson and Duguid step on a bus during Thursday's funding announcement. About $207 million of the $509 million announced will be used to add 100 new electric buses and 135 diesel buses to Winnipeg Transit's fleet. (Ian Froese/CBC)

The funding announcement comes as Winnipeg Transit continues to try to rebound from the effects of COVID-19 pandemic. As of last November, ridership was still two-thirds of what it was before the pandemic.

Safety issues have also become a concern, with a number of alarming incidents in recent years, including assaults and stabbings of passengers and drivers.

Asked if the funding boost for Transit will go to waste if the safety concerns are not addressed, Bowman said he believes making the service more accessible and convenient will lead to increased ridership.

That, in turn, will improve safety simply through numbers, he said.

"That's where high frequency comes in — just getting more people using the service," said Bowman.