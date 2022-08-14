Winnipeg Transit drivers assaulted near bus garage: police

Police are investigating after two off-duty Winnipeg Transit operators were assaulted near a transit facility in South Osborne early Saturday.

The two men, age 54 and 57, were in uniform and off-duty at the time of the incident, which happened Saturday around 5 a.m. in the 600 block of Brandon Avenue, the Winnipeg Police Service said Sunday.

The location identified by police is in the vicinity of Winnipeg Transit's garages in Fort Rouge, off Osborne Street.

Police spokesman Const. Claude Chancy said the 54-year-old man was parked in his personal vehicle when a suspect shattered the driver's side window "in an unprovoked manner."

The man summoned help from a passing Transit bus, and the 57-year-old man — who is a Transit employee but was a passenger on the bus — disembarked to come to the other man's aid, Chancy said.

Both men were assaulted by the male suspect before he fled, according to police.

The 54-year-old man was not injured. The 57-year-old man sustained a minor injury but did not require medical attention, police said.

The suspect remains outstanding. A police news release did not contain identifying information on the suspect.

