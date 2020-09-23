Winnipeg Transit driver dies after being hit by vehicle outside West Kildonan garage

A Winnipeg Transit driver is dead after being hit by a vehicle while outside of a transit garage in West Kildonan, says the union that represents bus operators.

The pedestrian crash happened at about 6 p.m. at the transit garage at Main Street and Matheson Avenue, just north of Inkster Boulevard.

The president of the Amalgamated Transit Union 1505 confirmed the death to CBC News.

"It is with deep sadness that I am sharing the untimely passing of a fellow operator involved in the fatal accident early this evening in front of the Transit North Garage," Romeo Ignacio wrote in an email late Tuesday night.

"Our sympathies [go] out to the family and friends the operator left behind, and respect the privacy of those mourning the loss."

Winnipeg police have only confirmed a pedestrian died at the scene. Investigators are expected to release more details this morning.

A police presence at the scene was cleared from the Matheson and Main area by Wednesday morning.