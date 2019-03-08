Winnipeg Transit driver faces charges in fatal 2017 collision with pedestrian

A Winnipeg Transit bus driver faces charges after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a bus downtown more than a year ago.

The collision happened around 3 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2017, at the corner of Graham Avenue and Fort Street.

A witness told CBC at the time the pedestrian was crossing the street when the bus attempted to make a left turn off the Graham Avenue transit corridor.

"[The bus] hit him and then he kind of bounced about 10 feet," said Christopher, who said he saw the collision unfold. CBC News agreed to not use his last name.

The 58-year-old man struck by the bus died of his injuries.

The 54-year-old bus driver was arrested Thursday. He faces charges of driving carelessly causing death and proceeding before it was safe to do so.

