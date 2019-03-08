Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg Transit driver faces charges in fatal 2017 collision with pedestrian

Winnipeg Transit driver faces charges in fatal 2017 collision with pedestrian

A Winnipeg Transit bus driver faces charges after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a bus in November 2017.

58-year-old man died after being struck by a bus at Graham Avenue and Fort Street in November 2017

CBC News ·
The intersection of Fort Street and Graham Avenue was closed for several hours after a man was hit by a bus on Nov. 13, 2017. (Caroline Barghout/CBC)

A Winnipeg Transit bus driver faces charges after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a bus downtown more than a year ago.

The collision happened around 3 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2017, at the corner of Graham Avenue and Fort Street.

A witness told CBC at the time the pedestrian was crossing the street when the bus attempted to make a left turn off the Graham Avenue transit corridor.

"[The bus] hit him and then he kind of bounced about 10 feet," said Christopher, who said he saw the collision unfold. CBC News agreed to not use his last name.

The 58-year-old man struck by the bus died of his injuries.

The 54-year-old bus driver was arrested Thursday. He faces charges of driving carelessly causing death and proceeding before it was safe to do so.

See a Nov. 14, 2017 report on the fatal collision:

Police and Winnipeg Transit are working together to investigate the incident. Const. Rob Carver said there were people on the bus and in the area at the time of the crash who could have valuable information for investigators. 2:34
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us