Transit driver who crashed into Osborne Village building lost control because of medical condition: union

A Winnipeg Transit driver who drove his bus into two parked vehicles before crashing into an Osborne Village apartment building on Thursday has a medical condition that caused him to lose control of the bus, according to the union representing the city's transit drivers.

Romeo Ignacio, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505, said the driver was taken to hospital in stable condition following the incident on Thursday.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service previously said the crash happened at the corner of River Avenue and Wilmot Place at 2 p.m. that day, and that paramedics treated one person who was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

As of late Friday morning, the driver remained in hospital, where he was undergoing tests to determine the cause of the condition that contributed to the crash, Ignacio said in an email.

The man has worked for more than 12 years as a Winnipeg Transit driver, he said.

While the bus was in service heading westbound on River Avenue toward Wellington Crescent at the time of the incident, Ignacio said there were no passengers on board.

There were also no injuries reported in connection with the crash, he said.

Though the bus driver was doing better on Friday, Ignacio said, it was still not clear when he would be released from hospital.