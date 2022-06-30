Winnipeg Transit driver taken to hospital after bus crashes into Osborne Village building

A Winnipeg Transit bus collided with a three-storey apartment building in Osborne Village on Thursday afternoon, and the driver was taken to hospital, police say.

A bus was seen crashed into the building on River Avenue between Nassau Street North and Wilmot Place.

Winnipeg police cadets are blocking traffic on the one-way road at Nassau Street, so traffic isn't able to get through to where the road turns into Wellington Crescent.

A blue sedan and white SUV appear to have also been badly damaged in the collision.

Winnipeg police say the bus driver was taken to hospital in stable condition. It's not known if anyone else was on the bus at the time of the crash.

CBC News has requested more information from Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, and is awaiting a response.

Paramedics can be seen attending to a patient after a bus crashed into a building off of River Avenue on Thursday. (Submitted by Karen Asher)

Karen Asher witnessed the aftermath of the crash at around 2 p.m. and saw paramedics attend to what she says was the driver. She didn't see any passengers.

"I instantly heard a screech and a smash and I was in shock to see there was a bus smashed into the heritage building right across the street from me," she said.

Asher has lived in the area for more than 20 years and says there are often collisions at the corner where River Avenue turns into Wellington Crescent.

More from CBC Manitoba