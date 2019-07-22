Winnipeg Transit, city hit impasse in contract talks

The City of Winnipeg and its transit drivers have officially run into gridlock after more than six months of trying to negotiate a new contract.

"The most recent counter-proposal provided to the City of Winnipeg on Thursday last week continues to make unreasonable and unsustainable requests of transit passengers and property taxpayers," Michael Jack, chief corporate services officer for the city, said in a news release on Monday.

Earlier this month, Mayor Brian Bowman lashed out at the Amalgamated Transit Union, accusing it of delaying contract talks so it can disrupt service in fall, when job action would have the biggest impact.

Jack said Monday that the city has made several adjustments to its proposals "to the benefit of the ATU," but the union has not proposed any concessions to try to move the talks along.

"While the ATU continues to demand more of taxpayers and passengers, they have not proposed any concessions of their own and have not identified or proposed any lower-priority items they feel can be negotiated in exchange for items they feel are higher-priority items," he said.

"The city's latest offer increased the city's general wage offer beyond the level originally proposed, removed provisions to allow for the introduction of flexible spare operators, and strengthened retired operator provisions."

Jack also said the city has not asked the union to give up anything like health or vision benefits, pension or overtime premiums.

The ATU's counter-offer last Thursday repackaged most of the union's previous proposals, variations of which have been estimated to cost taxpayers up to $50 million over a four-year agreement, Jack said.

Funding a settlement of this magnitude would require a significant increase to property taxes, transit fares, or both, he said.

"After reviewing ATU's counter-proposal, it has become abundantly clear that they have no interest in reaching a negotiated settlement with the City of Winnipeg," Jack said.

The city will now consider all options available under the Labour Relations Act, he said.

The ATU is in a legal strike position and has been working without a contract since January.