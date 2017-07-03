Winnipeg Transit expects $854K revenue loss from change to Bombers game-day funding

Winnipeg Transit is trying to cushion an $854,000 blow after the Winnipeg Football Club informed the city it intends to pay less this year for game-day bus service.

The non-profit organization that runs the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and operates IG Field (formerly Investors Group Field) used to spend more than $1.25 million every Canadian Football League season on game-day transportation.

That included the cost of contracting park-and-ride buses as well as subsidies for increasing the number of buses on regular Winnipeg Transit routes.

This year, the football club will continue to operate a park-and-ride service that utilizes both Winnipeg Transit buses and private charter school bus companies, public relations director Darren Cameron said in a statement.

The club did not make any mention of continuing subsidies for increased buses on regular routes on Bomber game days.

Winnipeg Transit informed city council on Wednesday it is no longer expecting to recoup $854,000 in event-day revenue — albeit without telling council which event is responsible for the expected loss.

"Transit's approved 2019 operating budget assumed the costs associated with providing this service would be recovered," transit service development manager Bjorn Radstrom and operations planner Alex Regiec wrote in a report to the city's public works committee.

"For 2019, all efforts will be made to absorb costs into existing budget; however, it is not currently known if this will be possible and an additional appropriation may be required in the fall."

In the same report, transit asks for permission to increase bus service to all large events, including Canada Day fireworks, the Red River Exhibition, concerts and hockey games at Bell MTS Place, and football games and concerts at IG Field.

Council public works chair Matt Allard declined to discuss the changes to the football club's support for Winnipeg Transit, stating he intends to ask transit officials about it next week.

Winnipeg Transit said in a statement it's in talks with the football club.

North Kildonan Coun. Jeff Browaty, a Blue Bomber season ticket holder who sometimes uses transit to reach the stadium at the University of Manitoba, said the city used to charge the football club the full cost of transit service, while regular transit service is subsidized.

"It seemed fair in some respects, but on the other hand, when I was taking a bus to a Jets game, which I have done as well, it's just regular service," Browaty said in an interview.

"You could argue that the way our bus system is configured, so many bus routes come in and out of the downtown, there's more capacity to provide for that."

He said he has mixed feelings about the city trying to absorb the full cost of increased event-day service.

"Trying to recoup full cost from the Bombers may not be right, but I'm not sure it should go down to zero either," he said.