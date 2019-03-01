Winnipeg city councillor wants naloxone nasal spray on transit buses

Allowing the life-saving naloxone nasal spray on Winnipeg Transit buses would help address the city's overdose crisis, according to one city councillor.

"We know there are problems not only in our city, but in our province and in our country with overdoses," said Coun. Kevin Klein (Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood).

"We don't want to see anyone in that situation."

At Tuesday's meeting of the city's infrastructure and public works committee, Klein plans to ask city staff to come back in 90 days with strategies for putting the naloxone nasal spray, sold under the brand name Narcan, on buses.

The drug is used to rapidly reverse the effects of an overdose. Klein is also asking for a plan to provide online training videos that will teach people how to use the spray.

"Having it on buses isn't saying that drivers should become pseudo-paramedics," Klein said, but it is important to have it on buses to make it "available to community members, because nasal spray is easy to use."

Having the spray on buses would also make it more accessible to Winnipeggers, since the vehicles are moving about the city, Klein said.

Naloxone comes in two forms: as an injection and as a nasal spray. (Christine Rankin/CBC News)

He originally brought up the idea at a February city council meeting, where council rejected the idea of asking the federal government to decriminalize small amounts of illegal drugs within city limits.

Klein suggested having naloxone on buses as an alternative approach, but rescinded that motion before council discussed it.

On Tuesday, he said bringing the idea to the infrastructure and public works committee was a more effective way to make this happen.

The committee will discuss the idea later Tuesday afternoon.