Winnipeg Transit bus takes out Broadway light pole
Traffic is being rerouted after a Winnipeg Transit bus hit and took down a light pole on Broadway on Sunday afternoon.
Bus hit pole as it turned to go south on Maryland Street
Traffic is being rerouted after a Winnipeg Transit bus hit and took down a light pole on Broadway on Sunday afternoon.
A 55 St. Anne's via Meadowood bus was travelling west on Broadway when it hit the pole as it was turning to go south on Maryland Street just after 4 p.m.
Winnipeg Transit supervisors were seen at the site of the collision, and a tow truck was seen hooking the bus up.
The City of Winnipeg said no injuries were reported.
More from CBC Manitoba: