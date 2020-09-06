Winnipeg Transit bus takes out Broadway light pole

Traffic is being rerouted after a Winnipeg Transit bus hit and took down a light pole on Broadway on Sunday afternoon.

A 55 St. Anne's via Meadowood bus was travelling west on Broadway when it hit the pole as it was turning to go south on Maryland Street just after 4 p.m.

Winnipeg Transit supervisors were seen at the site of the collision, and a tow truck was seen hooking the bus up.

The City of Winnipeg said no injuries were reported.

