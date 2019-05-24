Police watchdog investigates after man hospitalized following arrest on transit bus

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after a man was hospitalized following his arrest on a Winnipeg Transit bus.

Police received reports Tuesday of a disturbance near Provencher Boulevard and Tache Avenue and that a man was hallucinating.

He was seen wandering into traffic and trying to get into vehicles and entered a restaurant before boarding a transit bus, police said.

Winnipeg police arrested a 40-year-old man on a bus in the area and he went into medical distress after being handcuffed and removed from the bus. He was taken to hospital and remains in critical condition.

Winnipeg police taped off an area of Provencher near Tache and remained there overnight and into Wednesday morning.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which investigates all serious incidents or injuries involving police, is now reviewing the case.

Witnesses or anyone with information or video of what happened are encouraged to contact the unit at 1-844-667-6060.

Police continue to investigate at the corner of Provencher Boulevard and Tache Avenue on Wednesday morning. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

