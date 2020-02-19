Winnipeg Transit bus hits traffic light at busy St. Vital intersection
Police are at a busy St. Vital intersection where a light standard is down after a collision involving a Winnipeg Transit bus.
Police called to St. Mary's Road and Bishop Grandin Boulevard just before 11 a.m.
Police are at a busy St. Vital intersection where a light standard is down after a collision involving a Winnipeg Transit bus.
Officers were called to St. Mary's Road and Bishop Grandin Boulevard just before 11 a.m., after the bus knocked down the southbound light standard.
An ambulance was called for the driver, police said, but they aren't aware of any other injuries.
Because the lights are out, drivers are asked to treat the intersection as a four-way stop.
Cadets are directing traffic, which is moving slowly.
More from CBC Manitoba:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.