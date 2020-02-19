Winnipeg Transit bus hits traffic light at busy St. Vital intersection

Police are at a busy St. Vital intersection where a light standard is down after a collision involving a Winnipeg Transit bus.

Officers were called to St. Mary's Road and Bishop Grandin Boulevard just before 11 a.m., after the bus knocked down the southbound light standard.

An ambulance was called for the driver, police said, but they aren't aware of any other injuries.

Because the lights are out, drivers are asked to treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Cadets are directing traffic, which is moving slowly.

A bus hit a light standard in St. Vital late Wednesday morning. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

