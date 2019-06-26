Winnipeg Transit warns of delays at Bombers game due to work action

Football fans should be prepared for a wait getting home from IG Field on Winnipeg Transit Thursday due to a potential shortage of buses, the City of Winnipeg says.

Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union are not working voluntary overtime as part of a job action — the union has been without a contract since January.

This could affect how many extra buses the city can use to meet a surge in demand, said the city.

"There is potential that Winnipeg Transit may not have enough bus operators to add extra buses to the regular service normally provided on game days," said Alissa Clark, spokesperson for Winnipeg Transit, in an email.

"As a result of this, Transit's regular service may also be affected with significant numbers of passengers trying to board buses on specific routes serving IG Field in a short period of time. As such, regular passengers and Bomber fans taking transit to the game may experience delays."

Along with waits due to a potential shortage of buses, Winnipeg Transit said fans could also see delays related to the fact its now charging transit fares to and from IG Field for Bombers games.

The city recommends riders deposit fares onto their Peggo cards to save time on game day.

On Thursday; however, the Amalgamated Transit Union is instituting a work action, saying drivers will not enforce fares.

Winnipeg Transit also notes it has changed where bus loading stations are located.

There are several official park-and-rides organized by the Blue Bombers as well as restaurants in the city to take fans to and from IG Field. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Other ways to get to the game

There are several options for Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans who need transportation to IG Field, aside from public transit.

Cyclists can ride to the game and park their bike at the free Bee2Gether Tandem Bike Rentals and Sales Bike Valet service.

The valet has space for 800 bikes and is fully secure and monitored, the team's website says.

There are also seven park-and-ride services which offer round-trip school bus service for $5 starting at two hours before kickoff.

After the game, fans can find their buses outside gates three and four. The last buses leave between 20 and 35 minutes after the game, the Bombers say.

Pony Corral, Boston Pizza, Silver Heights Restaurant, Smitty's and Average Joe's also offer park-and-ride services, although most require passengers to order a meal first or pay a fee to ride.