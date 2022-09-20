Female passengers on several Winnipeg Transit buses report assaults by man: police

Female passengers on several Winnipeg Transit buses reported that they were assaulted by a man Tuesday morning, police say.

Over a period of several hours, female passengers reported to bus operators that a man tried to kiss them and grabbed them, Winnipeg police said in a news release. A separate victim told their driver the man had spit on them while getting off the bus, according to police.

Winnipeg police haven't spoken to any victims yet and do not know how many there are, a spokesperson said via email.

Police are letting the public know of several bus routes the man may have been on Tuesday, including:

Bus 737, Route 47-4, at about 7 a.m.

Bus 748, Route 20-1, at about 9:30 a.m.

Bus 152, Route 29-1, at about 10:20 a.m.

Bus 198, Route 11-1, at about 10:30 a.m.

Bus 329, Route 21-5, at about 11 a.m.

Bus 737, Route 47-4, at about 11:30 a.m.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact the police sex crimes unit at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

