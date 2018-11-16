Winnipeg transit driver assaulted over malfunctioning Peggo card
Operator slapped by passenger on Route 75 bus
The union representing Winnipeg Transit operators says one of its drivers was assaulted Friday afternoon in a dispute over a malfunctioning electronic pass.
Zach Fleisher, the director of communications for the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505, said the incident happened around 1 p.m. on a Route 75 bus near the intersection of Regent Avenue and Stapon Road.
Fleisher said the operator of the bus was trying to assist a passenger whose Peggo card wasn't working. The Peggo system allows riders to pay fares electronically by tapping prepaid cards against a card reader on a bus's fare box.
When the card continued to malfunction, Fleisher said the passenger then slapped the driver.
When contacted Friday afternoon, Winnipeg police had no details about the assault.