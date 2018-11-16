Winnipeg transit driver assaulted over malfunctioning Peggo card

The union representing Winnipeg Transit operators says one of its drivers was assaulted Friday afternoon in a dispute over a malfunctioning electronic pass.

Zach Fleisher, the director of communications for the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505, said the incident happened around 1 p.m. on a Route 75 bus near the intersection of Regent Avenue and Stapon Road.

Fleisher said the operator of the bus was trying to assist a passenger whose Peggo card wasn't working. The Peggo system allows riders to pay fares electronically by tapping prepaid cards against a card reader on a bus's fare box.

When the card continued to malfunction, Fleisher said the passenger then slapped the driver.

When contacted Friday afternoon, Winnipeg police had no details about the assault.