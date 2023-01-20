Father, 10-year-old son randomly assaulted on Winnipeg bus, police say

Two people were arrested after a father and his 10-year-old son were assaulted on a Winnipeg Transit bus Thursday evening.

A man and woman on a bus downtown randomly started yelling obscenities at a man and his son, and punched both of them in the head several times before getting off the bus, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Friday.

The man then got back onto the bus and slapped the father across the face before leaving, the release said.

The father and son did not know the people who assaulted them.

Officers responded to a call about the assault around 8:30 p.m.

Police said they found the bus stopped on Main Street near city hall and met with the father and son and witnesses.

The man and his son were taken to hospital in stable condition and treated for their injuries, the release said.

Two people found standing nearby were taken into custody. The 31-year-old man and the 37-year-old woman were charged with assault.

The man was also charged with an additional count of assault and failing to comply with an undertaking. There was also an RCMP warrant for his arrest for two counts of breaking and entering, the news release said.

Both were detained in custody.