'Just a smile': Union calls on riders to show love for Winnipeg Transit drivers

Winnipeg Transit riders are being asked to give their drivers a little extra love Monday.

The union that represents city bus drivers is joining unions around the world in marking Transit Driver Appreciation Day, an celebration of transit drivers held every March 18 since 2009.

"Our drivers are very hard working; they work through rain, snow, sleet — the weather — the road construction, the road conditions themselves, and they deal with the public and, of course the traffic," said Aleem Chaudhary, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union local 1505

"They're providing a big, big service and I think they need to be appreciated."

The union is asking riders to show their appreciation by sharing stories about drivers going the extra mile on social media using the hashtag #TDAD, by reaching out to 311 to pass along kudos to drivers who go above and beyond, or by simply thanking their driver.

"Just give the bus driver a big smile and just say thank you and that you appreciate them being at work and doing the job that they do," said Chaudhary.

More love for drivers

The day of appreciation follows a local initiative held on Valentine's Day, where riders were asked to bring valentines to their bus drivers in honour of driver, Irvine Jubal Fraser, 58, who was murdered while on the job on Feb. 14, 2017.

Brian Kyle Thomas, 24, was convicted of second-degree murder in the stabbing death in January.

The Valentine's Day initiative was organized by Winnipeg Transit user Kevin Sadowy, who told CBC News he hopes to see the idea become an annual tradition.

"We're looking for people to recognize drivers and do something kind for them. Whether it be giving them a valentine, giving them chocolates, or a gift card for a coffee shop," Sadowy said at the time.

"I want this to be a thing that Winnipeg does."

Irvine J. Fraser, 58, was attacked at the University of Manitoba and died after being taken to hospital, Winnipeg police said Tuesday.

Chaudhary says Sadowy's push to show drivers love made a big impact, and he hopes joining the international effort will continue to make drivers feel appreciated, especially after he reported the number drivers taking stress leave spiked in 2018.

"Just a smile and some good will goes a long way," said Chaudhary, adding the union is also planning to hold a rider appreciation day later this year.

"We are part of a big community in this city and we want people to understand each other and to be able to work with each other and have a community atmosphere."