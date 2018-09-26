IV clinic at Transcona Access centre temporarily closing to redeploy staff in COVID-19 fight

An intravenous clinic in Winnipeg's northeast will temporarily close its doors on Monday so staff can be redeployed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said.

The IV clinic at the Transcona Access clinic is slated for closure, while staff are reallocated to help a health-care system strained by record hospitalizations from COVID-19 and staffing shortages.

The intravenous service will be moved to the Misericordia Health Centre, which is already a hub for this type of treatment.

The temporary closure may have flown under the radar, if the NDP didn't flag the closure on Friday, which they described as permanent.

Closure poorly times, critics say

"During the pandemic, is this really the time that we need to be closing health-care facilities in northeast Winnipeg?" provincial NDP Leader Wab Kinew said at a news conference in front of the clinic.

"We're calling on the government to keep this clinic open."

Daniel Blaikie, the NDP member of Parliament for Elmwood-Transcona, said the closure is another blow to northeast Winnipeg, which lost both the emergency room and CancerCare clinic at Concordia Hospital in the last year and a half.

"We're here essentially to say that enough is enough," Blaikie said. "People in northeast Winnipeg deserve to have care close to home."

The WRHA said it had already alerted patients to the temporary service change. The health authority's community intravenous team have been shoring up staffing levels at personal care homes.

Manitoba Nurses' Union president Darlene Jackson said her union received no advanced notice of the clinic's closure.

"The lack of clear information or rationale is frustrating for patient and nurses alike. At a time when our health-care system is already facing unprecedented pressure, further upheaval without adequate communication only exacerbates the situation," she said in an email.