'Passing the knowledge on': Winnipeggers run for human rights, education in Torch of Dignity relay

Winnipeggers supporting human rights ran through the city Sunday in an annual event to put the spotlight on the importance of human rights.

The Torch of Dignity relay started at 9 a.m., with volunteers handing off a torch as they crossed the city.

"It's just passing the knowledge on," said Mily Bahilo. Bahilo is the volunteer co-ordinator with Manitobans for Human Rights, which organized the event.

"Human rights knowledge and learning starts with that, so that's what we're trying to do."

Mily Bahilo, right, says the event is about increasing awareness. Here, she poses with fellow Manitobans for Human Rights volunteer Corra Lambert. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

The 14-kilometre relay ended at The Forks, followed by a one-kilometre family walk for human rights, with music and speeches set for later in the afternoon.

"What we're trying to do … is make Manitoba and Winnipeg, in specific, a human rights city in Canada," Bahilo said.

"The mission of today is that we're running in support of human rights and human dignity."

Lisa Hill-Vermette smiles with her son Jacob Hill-Vermette during the Sunday relay. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

This is the fourth year for the event, which began at Bedson Park at 460 Bedson St. in Westwood.

"Today is a special day, a celebration for human rights for all Manitobans," said Lisa Hill-Vermette.

Her son Jacob carried the torch for a portion of the relay.