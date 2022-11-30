Winnipeg landmark Thunderbird pours cold water on 'grande' plans for Starbucks next door

When the Thunderbird opened on Winnipeg's McPhillips Street in 1961, the small drive-in restaurant with the distinctive yellow sign was surrounded by agricultural fields.

"The Thunderbird was an island amongst farmers' fields in 1961. It's now an island amongst parking lots," said Peter Ginakes, whose family has owned the land and building on it since the late 1960s.

Thunderbird's island status could prove to be its undoing. The owner of the neighbouring property, which houses a FreshCo supermarket, has asked the City of Winnipeg to approve plans to build a Starbucks drive-thru to the immediate south of Thunderbird.

Ginakes claims the development will box in his 11,000-square-foot nubbin of a commercial property to the point where delivery trucks won't be able to serve the restaurant without creating a traffic hazard on Jefferson Avenue.

He also claims Thunderbird will be deprived of parking stalls its customers have used since an adjacent parking lot was paved to service a Food Barn supermarket — which preceded the Safeway store that preceded the existing FreshCo.

Thunderbird's owner is concerned customers and delivery vehicles will lose access to this FreshCo parking lot. The lawyer for the owner of the neighbouring property says there is no agreement in place to ensure that access. (Warren Kay/CBC)

The uncertainty surrounding the future of Thunderbird — so old, some of the first customers were farmers who visited it on horseback — has scared the current operators of the restaurant, Rodolfo and Lily Tang, into putting their business up for sale, Ginakes said.

"We believe that we have a loyal customer base. We believe that people will still come in, but at the end of the day, we're going to be fighting a losing battle," said Ginakes, a lawyer by profession and a cousin to an entirely different Peter Ginakes, who owns Winnipeg's Pony Corral restaurants.

"It's a problem not only for us — it's a problem for all the customers that come here and the people that drive by the corner of Jefferson and McPhillips every day."

No easement agreement: court

Ginakes said for decades, Thunderbird customers parked in the neighbouring supermarket lot under the terms of an easement agreement no one can seem to find.

He claims the document may have been lost when Old Kildonan offloaded its planning decisions to the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region — a short-lived association of Winnipeg and its former suburbs — or when that regional planning entity was dissolved to make way for the newly expanded city of Winnipeg.

The interior of the Thunderbird, which opened in 1961. Ginakes said Thunderbird customers have used the neighbouring parking lot for decades, under an easement agreement. (Warren Kay/CBC)

In a March decision on a case initiated by Ginakes, Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Justice Vic Toews concluded there was no easement agreement.

Thunderbird's use of the FreshCo parking lot "was on the basis of neighbourly accommodation with the permission of the landholder," wrote Toews, who went on to suggest the two parties should work something out.

A deal on terms "agreeable to both parties," he wrote, "may be in the interests of community harmony."

However, "that is not for the court to direct," Toews's decision said.

Ginakes says he has tried and failed to convince the neighbouring property owner to sell him enough land to replace the parking and delivery space the Thunderbird would lose to the proposed Starbucks.

No verbal agreement: lawyer

John Martens, the lawyer for the owner of the neighbouring property, has told the city in correspondence that Ginakes is delaying the development of the Starbucks on the basis of a nonexistent verbal agreement.

"It is the owner's position that the alleged verbal agreement even if it existed (which is denied), is unclear, vague, and unenforceable at law against the property," Martens wrote in 2021 letter he resubmitted to city council this spring.

He pointed out the property has changed hands several times.

"If there were any rights at all in relation to a verbal agreement (which is denied), such rights would have been extinguished over the 60 or more years by the transfers and use of the property," he wrote.

A Nejmark Architect illustration of the Starbucks proposed for McPhillips Street near Jefferson Avenue. (City of Winnipeg)

On Sept. 8, Martens and Ginakes pleaded their cases before city council's property and development committee, which ultimately voted to reject the Starbucks site plan.

The Starbucks proposal is now slated to come before council's executive policy committee in a January hearing.

Nejmark Architect, the Winnipeg firm that stamped the Starbucks plans, declined comment. A Calgary representative for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust, whose name also appears on those plans, did not respond to requests for comment.

Martens, the legal counsel for the development, and Starbucks' North American corporate office also did not respond to separate requests for comment. City of Winnipeg officials are not permitted to comment because the public hearing process has yet to wrap up.

There is a nary a frappucino in sight on the Thunderbird menu. Ginakes says his father has turned down offers to sell this business. 'His theory is if we all sell to Starbucks, who's going to be left?' says Ginakes. (Warren Kay/CBC)

Ginakes said his opposition is not the result of any desire to leverage some sort of buyout for the Thunderbird property. His father, John Ginakes, has repeatedly refused offers to sell, he said.

"My dad's an independent business guy. He grew up in an era when there were lots of independent business guys, and every day he looks around there's one less independent business guy," the younger Ginakes said.

"His theory is if we all sell to Starbucks, who's going to be left?"