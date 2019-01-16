14-year-old girl charged after threats heighten security at Winnipeg middle school

A 14-year-old girl faces charges after people associated with a Winnipeg middle school were threatened on Monday, prompting a "hold and secure" situation at the school that lasted the entire day.

Winnipeg police arrested the teen around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at an address near Arthur Day Middle School in Transcona North, police said in a news release.

The threats, made on a popular social media chat application, aren't considered to have been credible.

"The accused did not have access to weapons and no actual threat to the community [existed]," the release says.

Police were told Monday morning about the threats. Additional posts were made later in the day, the release says.

The school was put in a "hold and secure" state, with no one allowed to enter or leave the building as classes continued inside. Police stayed at the school as a security presence and to answer questions, the release said, and parents were asked to pick up their kids at the end of the day.

A police spokesperson said she can't say whether the girl is a student at Arthur Day. She said the threats were not made to specific individuals.

The 14-year-old has been charged with uttering threats. She's been released into the custody of her parent on a promise to appear in court.

