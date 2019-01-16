Skip to Main Content
14-year-old girl charged after threats heighten security at Winnipeg middle school

14-year-old girl charged after threats heighten security at Winnipeg middle school

A 14-year-old girl faces charges after people associated with a Winnipeg middle school were threatened on Monday, prompting a "hold and secure" situation at the school that lasted the entire day.

Threats made to people associated with Arthur Day school on Monday aren't believed to be credible, police say

CBC News ·
Winnipeg police were alerted Monday morning about the threats, made to multiple people associated with Arthur Day Middle School. (CBC)

A 14-year-old girl faces charges after people associated with a Winnipeg middle school were threatened on Monday, prompting a "hold and secure" situation at the school that lasted the entire day.

Winnipeg police arrested the teen around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at an address near Arthur Day Middle School in Transcona North, police said in a news release.

The threats, made on a popular social media chat application, aren't considered to have been credible.

"The accused did not have access to weapons and no actual threat to the community [existed]," the release says.

Police were told Monday morning about the threats. Additional posts were made later in the day, the release says.

The school was put in a "hold and secure" state, with no one allowed to enter or leave the building as classes continued inside. Police stayed at the school as a security presence and to answer questions, the release said, and parents were asked to pick up their kids at the end of the day.

A police spokesperson said she can't say whether the girl is a student at Arthur Day. She said the threats were not made to specific individuals.

The 14-year-old has been charged with uttering threats. She's been released into the custody of her parent on a promise to appear in court.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us