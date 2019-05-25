Winnipeg insulation company to pay nearly $500K in fines and back taxes for tax evasion

A Winnipeg-based insulation company has been fined after underreporting its taxable income by more than $1 million, the Canada Revenue Agency says.

Investigators also found irregularities in the books at Thermo Applicators Inc., the CRA said.

They found the company's president included personal expenses in the company's books, including construction costs for a cabin near Kenora, Ont. and a vacation home in Mexico, as well as a fly-in fishing trip.

Thermo pleaded guilty in Manitoba provincial court on May 21 to two counts of making false or deceptive statements in the 2009-14 tax years. The court found $1.13 million in taxable income went unreported. As a result, the company is being ordered to pay $190,142 in income tax and $47,611 of sales tax that should have been withheld.

In addition to paying the taxes, the company was fined $237,753.

Between April 2013 and March 2018, 307 people were convicted of evading $134 million in federal taxes, the CRA says.

