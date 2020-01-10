8-year-old Winnipegger plays terrifying ghost child in The Grudge

An eight-year-old girl from Winnipeg is the vengeful ghost that haunts a house and murders anyone who dares to step foot inside in the latest adaptation of The Grudge.

Zoe Fish, who got her start in Hallmark Christmas movies, got the role of Melinda Landers after telling a scary story at her audition.

"We didn't prepare for it, because we didn't know what they were going to do," Fish told CBC Radio's Information Radio host Marcy Markusa.

"I just went in and told a scary story that I made up on the spot."

Fish can't remember what the story was about because the audition was a few years ago, but it was impressive enough to get her a spot on set.

"I never watched scary movies. I had never been in one. So it was an amazing experience that I was [on set], in that very spot, in my trailer, sitting, and I was just shocked because I never thought I would be there," she said.

Zoe Fish and her mother came in to the CBC Radio studio to talk about how she landed the role of Melinda Landers, the vengeful spirit in The Grudge. (Pat Kaniuga/CBC)

During the shooting, which happened in Winnipeg and other parts of Manitoba, Fish had her own trailer, where she would sit for makeup for about three to four hours, she said.

She doesn't even like watching horror pictures.

"I can't watch Goosebumps. I'm too scared," she said.

Tracy Williamson-Fish, Zoe's mother, said it was strange to see her daughter dressed as this horror icon, but overall "it was an amazing experience.

"First, when we were approached about her being in it, I was very nervous because I don't watch scary movies either," Williamson-Fish said.

"But it wasn't scary for her, filming it. [The crew] was incredible to her," she said.

The crew did things like protect her from seeing co-stars in creepy makeup, Fish said.

A photo of Melinda Landers, played by Winnipeg's own Zoe Fish, in The Grudge. (© 2018 CTMG, All Rights Reserved.)

Though she does not like watching horror films, Fish has used her role for mischief.

One day, she and her younger brother were at a hotel swimming pool hanging near the water slide, near the dark part of the water. That's when Fish flashed her brother "The Grudge face."

"He screamed so loud that the whole pool could hear," she said.

The latest version of The Grudge came out in theatres on Jan. 3.

Fish said her mother won't let her see the film until she's 20, but she doesn't want to watch it until she's 40.

Fish has some other projects coming out in 2020, including a film starring Christopher Walken called Percy.