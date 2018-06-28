Police suspend more than 400 drivers for texting and driving in April

Winnipeg police say drivers aren't getting the message about the dangers of texting and driving.

More than 400 drivers had their licenses suspended for the offence in April.

The suspension lasts for three days. The drivers also received $672 fines.

In November, the province began imposing new penalties for distracted driving, including tripling the fine for carrying a handheld electronic device from $203 and introducing the three-day suspension. They will be subject to an additional seven-day ban if they break the law again within a 10-year period.

Police released the new suspension numbers ahead of Road Safety Week, which runs from May 14 to 20.

On Thursday, Manitoba Public Insurance released new figures showing that nearly half of all road fatalities this year were pedestrians.

Last year, 30 people lost their lives and 184 people were seriously hurt in collisions blamed on drivers who weren't alert.