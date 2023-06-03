3 Winnipeg teens charged after 2 robberies involving bear spray, knife: police

Three Winnipeg teens were arrested and charged after two separate robberies that involved bear spray and a knife, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery near the intersection of St. Anne's Road and Meadowood Drive on Thursday shortly before 9 p.m., according to a Winnipeg Police Service news release issued on Saturday.

Upon arrival, police found a 16-year-old boy who suffered from an assault with bear spray, according to the release. Two unidentified people were also sprayed in the area but left before officers arrived.

Three teens suspected in the assault were discovered running south down St. Anne's Road, thanks to the help of Good Samaritans, police said. One of the teens became aggressive and threatened to kill the officers as they were arrested.

A taser was used and all three were arrested safely, police said. A canister of bear spray and a knife were also seized from the teens as evidence.

Employee assaulted; cash register stolen

Investigators learned the three teens were believed to have committed a robbery at a downtown retail business reported earlier in the day.

The teens confronted a 19-year-old man at the business on St. Mary's Avenue, between Edmonton and Vaughan streets, and bear-sprayed him repeatedly before stealing the business's cash register and fleeing on foot, according to the release. Paramedics later assessed and medically-cleared the employee.

The teens later approached the 16-year-old victim near St. Anne's Road and Meadowood Drive, stealing their possessions at knifepoint. The teens assaulted three people with bear spray before they ran away and police were called, the release stated.

The teens and the victims were all previously unknown to each other, police said.

A 14-year-old, 15-year-old and 17-year-old group of boys from Winnipeg now face charges including robbery and assault with a weapon. The 14-year-old is also charged with uttering threats and failing to obey the conditions of a release order.

The 15-year-old was released on an undertaking, police said. The other two boys are detained in custody.

Police ask anyone with information on the assaults to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More from CBC Manitoba: