Winnipeg teens charged with armed robbery

Four Winnipeg teenagers have been charged with a slew of offences including armed robbery after two men were held at gunpoint in separate incidents Monday evening.

Winnipeg police said Tuesday they received a report of four men with a firearm around McPhillips Street and Mapleglen Drive on at 6:50 p.m.

Police were told the suspects — ranging in ages from 14 to 17 — had been trying door handles of vehicles.

When a 19-year-old man confronted them, police say, one of the suspects pulled a gun and aimed it at him.

When police and a canine unit arrived, they couldn't find the suspects.

Ten minutes after the first call, police said, they were told a second man, 37, had been robbed at gunpoint while walking through a parking lot near Inkster Boulevard and Airlies Street.

That victim told police four suspects had confronted him and asked for money. When he kept walking, the victim said, one of the youths aimed a gun at him and demanded money. They took the man's backpack and then fled.

Police located and arrested the suspects in the lane behind the 900 block of Inkster Boulevard.

During the arrest, one of the teens was found with a knife.

The four suspects, who are now in custody at the Manitoba Youth Centre, face multiple charges, including armed robbery and using a firearm. A 14-year-old faces the bulk of charges, including possessing a weapon, pointing a firearm and disguise with intent.