Teen rushed to hospital with hammer stuck in head after random attack

A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital with a hammer still lodged in his head after being randomly attacked by a man on Saturday morning, police say.

Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Rob Carver confirmed those details on Sunday and said people in the area called 911.

Officers found the teen on the sidewalk on Selkirk Avenue between McGregor and Powers streets at 11:30 a.m., the police service said in a news release.

They found the teen suffering from serious head trauma, the release said. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and was still there Sunday morning. The teen is expected to have life-altering injuries, the release said.

Police believe the attack was unprovoked and that one man is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.