Winnipeg school teacher charged with sexually assaulting, exploiting student

A 27-year-old teacher at Winnipeg's Grant Park High School is charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation and supplying liquor to a student.

And police say there could be more charges.

"Charges may get broadened," police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said at a Friday morning news conference, noting several students were part of the incident involving the alcohol and they also have been interviewed.

The teacher is a woman and the victim is a 16-year-old who was a student at the school. Police would not provide the gender of the student in order to protect their identity, and did not name the teacher for similar reasons.

"We're trying to walk a fine line here," Carver said.

Police named the school so parents of students at other schools in the city wouldn't panic, he said.

Police say they named the school so parents of students at other schools in the city wouldn't panic. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Carver said the teacher and the 16-year-old had been in a relationship since at least December. It continued until Feb. 8, and the offences occurred during that period, police said. They laid the charges against the teacher on Thursday.

The relationship ended after the student's parents learned about it and went to the school. Police were then contacted, Carver said.

The other students interviewed are not believed to have been victims of sexual assault or sexual exploitation, but they were at a party where the teacher allegedly supplied them with alcohol, Carver said.

Cases involving relationships between students and teachers have occurred elsewhere, but Carver said they're rare in this city.

"I don't remember the last time this happened in Winnipeg."

A spokesperson with the Winnipeg School Division would not comment on the case but said the division is co-operating with police.

They also said there are clinical support services available to any students who require them.

