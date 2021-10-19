Winnipeg teacher on leave after saying N-word in class

A teacher at a Winnipeg high school has been placed on leave after using the N-word in class.

The Division scolaire franco-manitobaine (the Franco-Manitoban School Division) learned about the incident at Collège Louis Riel Friday morning.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the division confirmed the teacher had been placed on leave.

A group of parents of students at Collège Louis Riel released a statement condemning the use of the racial epithet by a teacher, which was filmed and posted on social media.

In a video posted on Snapchat that was viewed by CBC News, a teacher and a student argue. The conversation is mostly in French, but at one point the student says in English, "The minute that word came out of your mouth, you did not respect us at all."

Parents Against Racism, which was founded last year after previous allegations of racism at the school, released a statement denouncing the teacher's use of the word during a classroom discussion about free expression.

The group called the use of the N-word dehumanizing to Black students, and said it shows a culture of normalized racism exists at the school.

They want the school division to put in place anti-racist policies prohibiting the use of any racial insult in any context, and to review all curricula and materials relating to racism.

In a statement emailed to CBC News on Monday, the school division condemned all racist actions and words, and said the incident showed it had more work to do to properly train staff.

A team from the division will meet with stakeholders to discuss the incident, and resources will be made available for anyone who felt denigrated and needs to talk, the school division said.