Winnipeg taxi driver threatened, stabbed early Saturday morning

A Winnipeg taxi driver is recovering after he was stabbed in Winnipeg's North End Saturday.

The 36-year-old was in his parked vehicle on McPhillips Street, between College and Machray avenues, when another man confronted him and demanded a ride around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to a Sunday news release from the Winnipeg Police Service.

The suspect threatened to kill the taxi driver before stabbing him and fleeing.

The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition and later released.

While searching for a suspect, police were directed by passersby to Church Avenue, between McPhillips and Fife streets. They located the suspect in a yard nearby.

A 52-year-old Winnipeg man was charged with possession of a weapon, assault with a weapon and uttering threats. He was released on an undertaking.

