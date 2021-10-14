Winnipeg taxi driver faces charges after woman dragged by vehicle, police say

A 51-year-old taxi driver has been arrested and faces multiple charges after Winnipeg police responded to a report of an assault Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the St. John's neighbourhood around 10 a.m., after a woman, 23, suffered minor injuries when she was dragged by a vehicle, police said in a news release Thursday.

The woman told police she'd left her cellphone in a taxi and the driver asked for money to return it. When she tried to get her phone, he drove off and she was dragged by the cab, police said.

The cab driver has been arrested and faces charges of extortion and dangerous operation of a conveyance/vehicle. The driver also faces two charges under the Highway Traffic Act: driving carelessly and failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian.

The 51-year-old man has been released on an undertaking, police said.