Former Winnipeg cab driver accused of forcible confinement, assault appealing city's licence suspension

A former Winnipeg taxi driver who was accused of forcible confinement and assault is trying to get his cab licence back from the city.

At a vehicles for hire appeal board on Friday, city staff described Amit Kumar's behaviour as a cab driver as "aggressive" and "troubling."

Kumar, who drove for Unicity, had his taxi driver's licence taken away in November after an incident on Sept. 26, 2021.

A 19-year-old First Nations woman who was a passenger in a taxi that night said the driver assaulted her and locked her in his cab. When she tried to get out, she says the driver drove on, dragging her for a short distance.

At the time, Unicity said the driver was the one who was attacked.

In the appeals board meeting Friday, the co-ordinator of Winnipeg's vehicles for hire enforcement investigations said footage from inside the cab that night corroborated the passenger's story.

Mike Scharikow said his team then reviewed 260 hours of additional footage from Kumar's cab, and found he had violated the city's Vehicles for Hire bylaw.

"These violations range from threatening passengers, asking them for prepayment without a reason to do so, and not having the meter engaged while providing service," said Scharikow.

"Mr. Kumar's actions on Sept. 26, in addition to the actions found in the additional footage, displays a pattern of troubling and aggressive treatment of passengers and further supports the decision handed down."

The board privately viewed some of that footage for more than two hours on Friday.

Its November ruling says Kumar cannot reapply for a cab licence in Winnipeg, nor for any other public transportation licence, for five years, unless he meets specific conditions.

He can reapply in three years if he meets those conditions, which include anti-bias training through the Manitoba Human Rights Commission and situation de-escalation or conflict resolution training.

He'd also have to complete training related to truth and reconciliation, missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, and Indigenous peoples, the board's decision says.

At its meeting Friday, the appeals board decided to adjourn the hearing until June.