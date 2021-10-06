Winnipeg taxi driver charged with assault, forcible confinement of woman in cab

Winnipeg police have charged a taxi driver after a woman says she was attacked and dragged by a vehicle before escaping.

Serenity Morrisseau says a Unicity Taxi driver assaulted her and locked her inside the cab in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Winnipeg police announced Wednesday that they have charged the driver, a 44-year-old man from Winnipeg, with assault and forcible confinement.

In a Facebook video posted on Wednesday, Morrisseau's mother, Tracy Bone, said the driver was arrested on Tuesday.

"So many people have shared the story and so many people have been following, and I just wanted to say thank you," Bone said in the 30-minute video.

