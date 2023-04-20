Province creates task force for upgrades to Winnipeg sewage-treatment facility, but no new money yet

The Manitoba government is putting together a task force to push for the timely completion of Winnipeg's most expensive infrastructure project, but the province isn't ready yet to commit any additional money to the project.

Kevin Klein, the provincial environment minister and a former city councillor, and current Coun. Brian Mayes are teaming up for a new joint task force to advance wastewater projects, with particular focus on the North End Water Pollution Control Centre. Klein will serve as chair and Mayes will be vice-chair.

Mayes said the project — now pegged at $2.2 billion — has stalled too many times.

"I used to get up at council and just in despair talk about how can this North End plant be taking so long. All three levels of government, the political level, all seem to want to get going — how can this be delayed?" Mayes said, recalling how politicians would argue over who had received the latest letter.

"It doesn't guarantee we'll have hundreds of millions of dollars, but I think [the task force] avoids some of the delays that have plagued the program."

Completion in 2030s

The upgrades were originally envisioned by the provincial Clean Environment Commission in 2003 and were initially expected to be completed early in the 2010s.

They're now on pace to wrap up some time in the 2030s, assuming Winnipeg can secure all the funding it needs.

Klein wouldn't commit to the province upping its share of the needed costs.

The government has yet to commit to funding the nutrient removal facility, the third phase of the project, or sharing in the growing costs for the facility to process biosolids, the price of which has increased since the province reached a cost-sharing agreement.

"It's not fair or even right for me to commit a certain level of dollars, but I can commit to you that our premier has made this a priority and put it on my priority list as well," Klein said.

"All will be done to see this project through to the end."

The water treatment plant processes sewage from the Kildonans, Transcona, Elmwood, the North End, the West End, downtown neighbourhoods and parts of River Heights, St. James and St. Boniface.